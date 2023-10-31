Win a chance to fly with the D-Day Squadron

You could win a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fly with the D-Day Squadron in 2024 — plus help kids in need.

Challenge Air for Kids and Friends, a non-profit organization that provides the gift of flight to children with special needs, is auctioning off the flight.

Two successful bidders get to fly with the D-Day Squadron in a C-47 from Duxford, England, to Normandy, France, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. They also will be included in planning sessions, briefings, and post-mission celebrations.

As of Oct. 30, the top bid was $5,000. Bidding closes Nov. 15, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. CST. The “buy now” price is $25,000.

To see a full itinerary and place a bid, go to GiveButter.com.

Challenge Air officials note that the winning bid does not include local accommodations or airfare to and from England and France.

For more information: ChallengeAir.com