Fuel selector valves for Cessnas get FAA nod

McFarlane Aviation recently received FAA-PMA approval for a new fuel selector valve that is a direct replacement for OEM parts in several Cessna aircraft models, including Cessna 180, 182, 190, and 195.

“Our fuel valve has improved corrosion resistance from the anodized coating,” said Lead Project Engineer Val Yancey-Jardon. “They’re precision machined for the O-ring capture cavity, and we fully test each assembly before leaving the facility.”

McFarlane also offers repair services for Cessna fuel valves, according to company officials, as well as stocks repair kits, seal kits, gaskets, fittings, and replacement parts for fuel valves.

For more information: McFarlaneAviation.com.