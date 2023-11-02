Picture of the Day: Sunset in paradise

Abigail Dang submitted this photo and note: “Flying in Hawaii means constantly gorgeous views, no matter what time of day, but sunset is a particular favorite of mine. My student and I completed an RNAV approach at Kalaeloa Airport (PHJR) just before sunset, after which the procedure would not be permitted.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.