Epic Flight Academy partners with Purdue Global

Epic Flight Academy in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, has partnered with Purdue Global to offer an online bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management or Professional Flight through the Purdue Global Aviation Program.

According to Epic Flight Academy Founder and CEO Danny Perna, students can earn up to 45 transfer credits through their Epic flight training with Purdue Global.

“We’re thrilled to offer them the opportunity to earn their bachelor’s degree at a school with such a rich aviation history,” he said.

Participants in both programs can save up to $28,400 in tuition and complete the degree online in two to three years, Epic Flight Academy officials noted. They can work on their degree while they complete flight training or as they work as a full-time flight instructor.

The next start date is Jan. 31, 2024.

Admission requirements for the Professional Flight degree include:

  • Hold a private pilot certificate
  • Hold a first-class medical certificate
  • Be a high school graduate or have a GED.

Aviation Management students are not required to hold a private pilot certificate or first-class medical.

For more information: EpicFlightAcademy.com, Purdue.edu

