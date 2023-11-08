Flight Outfitters introduces Airfoil jacket tailored for women

Flight Outfitters has added two new products to its Airfoil Jacket family: The Women’s Airfoil Jacket and the unisex Airfoil Vest.

This lightweight and water-repellent jacket is specifically tailored for the aviation community and is easily packable in its own pocket, according to company officials.

The Flight Outfitters Women’s Airfoil Jacket keeps pilots warm without the bulk. Weighing in at under one pound, the jacket is lighter than most sweatshirts, according to company officials. It’s insulated and quilted and features a water-repellent coating.

The Flight Outfitters Women’s Airfoil Jacket is available in sizes small through XXL for $119.95.

Also available is a unisex AirFoil Vest, which offers versatility for colder days, company officials noted.

The Flight Outfitters Airfoil Vest is unisex and available in sizes small through XXL for $99.95.



For more information: FlightOutfitters.com