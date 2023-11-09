Sporty’s selected by LIFT Academy for online training

Sporty’s has partnered with LIFT Academy, a flight training program owned by Republic Airways, to provide Sporty’s online training courses to LIFT Academy students.

The collaboration grants students access to a range of learning resources including Sporty’s Learn To Fly Course, Instrument Rating Course, Commercial Pilot Course, and Garmin G1000 Checkout Course.

“LIFT chose Sporty’s as the course provider for our students for the feature-rich and modern courseware that will complement our innovative, industry-leading training program while providing students with the skills they need to succeed,” said Edward Bagden, Director of LIFT Operations and Academic Programs. “The flight school management tools provide our team with the tools they need to provide LIFT students with the best training possible.”

LIFT Academy also will use Sporty’s CFI Portal and Chief CFI features to monitor and track student progress within Sporty’s courses. These tools will assist LIFT instructors and management in ensuring that students stay on course toward achieving their training objectives, according to Sporty’s officials.

Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy is an Indianapolis-based commercial aviation pilot training school owned by Republic Airways.

LIFT Academy students train on a fleet of Diamond aircraft, including the DA40 single-engine, DA42 twin-engine, and DA20 single-engine aircraft.

LIFT Academy has locations in Indianapolis; Columbus, Indiana; Galveston, Texas, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

For more information: FlyWithLIFT.com, Sportys.com