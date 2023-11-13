Picture of the Day: At Ryan Field

Glenn Brasch, the man behind AirportCourtesyCars.com, submitted this photo with a note: “A beautiful Cessna 180 owned by Joe McDonough sits near two newly completed cabins at Ryan Field (2MT1) in Montana. A total of four cabins are available for use for supporters of the Recreational Aviation Foundation who fly into the field.”

