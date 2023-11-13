General Aviation News

Specialized ladder for aircraft maintenance introduced

Metallic Ladder has introduced the AeroLadder, an American-made aluminum specialty aircraft maintenance ladder for mechanics.

The free-standing ladder, made of aerospace grade aluminum, comes in six-, eight- and 10-foot sizes. The ladder includes heavy-duty, five-inch wheels, reinforced heavy-duty gusseting on all steps for stability, and cast aluminum as well as slip-resistant rubber feet, according to company officials.

The specialized ladder also includes a tray for tools and parts and optional double aluminum handrails for added safety, officials added.

Prices start at $474.

For more information: MetallicLadder.com or 800-532-3557.

