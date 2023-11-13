General Aviation News

Work begins on Emerging Aviation Technology Center

A rendering of the new center.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 24, 2023, for its new Emerging Aviation Technology Center (EATC).

The center, located near Redden, Oklahoma, will serve as a hub for research, development, testing, and evaluation for crewed and uncrewed aerial system technologies, according of officials.

With a design spanning three stories and covering 6,387 square feet, the EATC will include office space, telemetry rooms, workrooms for training and development, drone maintenance and mechanical repairs, a conference lounge, an observation deck, and more.

Fueled by Economic Development Administration (EDA) and U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants, the EATC is situated on 44,000 acres of remote reservation land owned by CNO.

The EATC’s location “provides an ideal setting for the exploration of innovative aerial systems, supporting research and development efforts,” CNO officials said. “This unique facility will enable industry experts to safely collaborate and push the boundaries of aviation technology in a controlled and secure environment.”

For more information: CNOAA.com

