Picture of the Day: Sunrise in Western Wisconsin

Richard George submitted this photo and note: “Early morning fog in the coulees of western Wisconsin. The beauty of this country never ceases to amaze. Photo taken from my 34-year-old RV4 on Sept. 9, 2023.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.