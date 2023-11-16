New video focuses on how to depart safely in low IMC

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new video in its Beyond Proficient: IFR series that provides practical advice on properly planning an IFR departure in low instrument meteorological conditions.

“How to Depart Safely in Low IMC offers tips on using tools to stay clear of obstacles when visibility is low,” said ASI Senior Director Paul Deres. “This includes understanding obstacle departure procedures — whether provided as text or depicted graphically — and ensuring aircraft performance meets established takeoff minimums.

“Although legally as a Part 91 flight we don’t need to adhere to ceiling and visibility minimums, it is important to recognize that these minimums exist to allow us to see and avoid terrain on departure — so it’s an excellent idea to follow them,” he added.

ASI collaborated with FlightInsight to create the series’ videos that offer tips and tricks to master complex instrument flying aspects.

You can watch other videos in the Beyond Proficient series at AOPA.org.