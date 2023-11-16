General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

West Star Aviation launches in-house academy

By · · Leave a Comment

West Star Aviation has launched West Star Aviation Academy (WSAA) to address the aircraft maintenance technician shortage.

According to company officials, WSAA “enables more women, men, and transitioning military members to enter the aviation workforce by streamlining the old apprenticeship model and removing the financial barrier to obtain necessary skills and education to become a work-ready and licensed Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT).”

The company will hire 25 apprentices who will spend 7.5 months learning and earning wages and benefits through a full-time educational curriculum, coupled with hands-on practical training, mentoring, and job shadowing in preparation for apprentices to test for their FAA license.

WSAA will be powered by Southwestern Illinois College through its Part 147 FAA-approved curriculum. That curriculum incorporates the new Choose Aerospace curriculum, along with proprietary West Star technical training, company officials explained.

“WSAA will accelerate the skill development and abilities required to certify new technicians more quickly than the industry’s traditional 18 to 30 month on-the-job apprenticeship program,” company officials said in a press release.

After graduating from WSAA, newly licensed AMTs will work alongside senior technicians. AMTs will continue receiving learning and training opportunities to continually grow their skills, company officials said.

“We are very excited to offer a branded training program leveraging our community educational partners to provide a direct career pathway for those aspiring to be an AMT,” said Jim Rankin, CEO, West Star Aviation. “For apprentices, it’s an opportunity to make a living while learning a highly skilled technical trade in less than a year. For West Star Aviation, WSAA will help ensure that we continually have a strong pipeline of skilled and licensed technicians to deliver industry-leading MRO services to business aviation customers worldwide.”

WSAA will be based at the company’s East Alton, Illinois, facility with the first round of apprentices anticipated to start in January 2024.

For more information: WestStarAviation.com/Careers

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.