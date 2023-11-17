General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

ASA releases online ground school for drone pilots

By · · Leave a Comment

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has released a new Remote Pilot Online Ground School.

The virtual test prep course is designed for those who are flying a drone for non-hobby operations, which requires a Remote Pilot Certificate. Earning that certificate requires you to pass an FAA knowledge exam.

The new course’s curriculum consists of lessons featuring internet-based evaluation, resources, and course tracking, supported with multi-media presentations from the leaders in drone training, according to ASA officials.

Students read content provided by the Remote Pilot Test Prep and The Complete Remote Pilot textbook, watch video content, then study with questions from ASA Prepware.

The course, which features English and Spanish closed captioning, also includes a 24-month subscription to Remote Pilot Online Ground School and Prepware Online.

Price: $149.95.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.