General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Flight-Resource partners with Bushliner

By · · Leave a Comment

Flight-Resource has partnered with aircraft manufacturer Bushliner to offer MT propellers for Bushliner aircraft.

Flight-Resource, a division of McFarlane, is the world’s largest MT propeller distributor, according to officials with the Kansas-based company.

Bushliner manufactures the Cyclone 1850, a new aircraft that closely resembles the legacy Cessna Skywagon 185.

The new collaboration introduces 3- and 4-blade propeller options with or without reversing capabilities to Bushliner Cyclone 1850 aircraft.

“MT propellers will significantly enhance the aircraft’s performance by providing improved takeoff, climb, and cruise performance, better CGs, weight savings, and more precise and controlled landings,” say Flight-Resource officials. “The addition of reverse capabilities enhances safety during ground and especially float operations.”

For more information: Flight-Resource.com, Bushliner.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.