Flight-Resource partners with Bushliner

Flight-Resource has partnered with aircraft manufacturer Bushliner to offer MT propellers for Bushliner aircraft.

Flight-Resource, a division of McFarlane, is the world’s largest MT propeller distributor, according to officials with the Kansas-based company.

Bushliner manufactures the Cyclone 1850, a new aircraft that closely resembles the legacy Cessna Skywagon 185.

The new collaboration introduces 3- and 4-blade propeller options with or without reversing capabilities to Bushliner Cyclone 1850 aircraft.

“MT propellers will significantly enhance the aircraft’s performance by providing improved takeoff, climb, and cruise performance, better CGs, weight savings, and more precise and controlled landings,” say Flight-Resource officials. “The addition of reverse capabilities enhances safety during ground and especially float operations.”

