Picture of the Day: Sunrise flight

Neal Wright sent in this photo his wife, Rose, took, with this note: “My neighbor, John Bouyea, and me taxiing for takeoff on Sept. 17, 2023, for a flight in my Piper Comanche from Olinger Airpark (OR81) in Oregon to Brookings Regional Airport (KBKX) in South Dakota.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.