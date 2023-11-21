FAA tackles ATC shortage

The FAA is “taking immediate action to enhance air traffic controller training and safety reporting following the release of the National Airspace System Safety Review Team report Nov. 15, 2023.

“Aviation is safe because we are continuously looking for ways to improve,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “The independent safety review team made some excellent recommendations and we are adopting some of them immediately.”

According to FAA officials, the independent safety review team examined the FAA’s internal safety processes, staffing levels and practices, as well as needs for facilities and equipment and how the agency’s air traffic budget is funded.

The FAA is taking immediate action on the following items recommended in the team’s report: