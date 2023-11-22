General Aviation News

GA aircraft deliveries continue to climb

In the first nine months of 2023, Cirrus Aircraft delivered 225 SR22Ts, putting it in the running for best-selling airplane of the year. (Photo courtesy Cirrus Aircraft)

In the first nine months of 2023, aircraft deliveries increased across all segments of general aviation, along with an increase in billings.

That’s according to the Third Quarter 2023 General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report released Nov. 21, 2023, by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

Aircraft shipments through the third quarter of 2023, when compared to the same period in 2022, saw piston airplanes increase 11.9% to 1,135, turboprops increase 14.6% to 439, and business jets increase 2% to 455.

The value of airplane deliveries through the third quarter of 2023 was $14.5 billion, an increase of 2.5% from 2022’s $14.1 billion.

Helicopter shipments also increased, according to the report. Compared to 2022, piston helicopter deliveries increased 15.3% to 158 and turbine helicopter deliveries increased 6.3% to 469.

The complete 2023 Third Quarter report can be found at GAMA.aero.

