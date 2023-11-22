General Aviation News

STC approved for new prop for Piper PA-23s

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for its 3-blade propeller on Piper PA-23-235s, PA-E23-250s, PA-23-250s powered by Lycoming O-540-A-series engines, Lycoming IO-540-C-series engines, or Lycoming O-540-B-series engines.

The installation is already certified by EASA, officials with the German company note.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, features include:

  • Vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration-free propeller operations
  • Unlimited blade life
  • FOD repairable blades
  • Stainless steel leading edges
  • Reduced outside and inside noise.

For more information: MT-Propeller.com

