STC approved for new prop for Piper PA-23s

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for its 3-blade propeller on Piper PA-23-235s, PA-E23-250s, PA-23-250s powered by Lycoming O-540-A-series engines, Lycoming IO-540-C-series engines, or Lycoming O-540-B-series engines.
The installation is already certified by EASA, officials with the German company note.
According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, features include:
- Vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration-free propeller operations
- Unlimited blade life
- FOD repairable blades
- Stainless steel leading edges
- Reduced outside and inside noise.
For more information: MT-Propeller.com
