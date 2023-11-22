STC approved for new prop for Piper PA-23s

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for its 3-blade propeller on Piper PA-23-235s, PA-E23-250s, PA-23-250s powered by Lycoming O-540-A-series engines, Lycoming IO-540-C-series engines, or Lycoming O-540-B-series engines.

The installation is already certified by EASA, officials with the German company note.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, features include:

Vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration-free propeller operations

Unlimited blade life

FOD repairable blades

Stainless steel leading edges

Reduced outside and inside noise.

For more information: MT-Propeller.com

