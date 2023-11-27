New distributor for battery back-up system

EDMO Distributors has entered into an exclusive wholesale distribution agreement with TCW Technologies to stock and sell its Integrated Battery Back-Up System (IBBS).

TCW’s Integrated Battery Back-up System provides back-up power for EFIS, GPS navigators, transponders and ADS-B, engine monitoring systems, and electronic ignition systems, according to company officials.

The patented technology provides power to keep these systems active during electrical system failures, as well as during engine starting, company officials explained.

The IBBS system is suitable and approved for use with virtually any type of avionic system or electronic ignition system, officials added.

The IBBS is available in non-certified (experimental) and certified models. An STC-AML allows for the installation of the certified version in more than 200 of the most popular models of GA aircraft from Piper, Cessna, Mooney, Beechcraft, Grumman, and more, company officials noted.

For more information: EDMO.com