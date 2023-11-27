New guide on reducing runway excursions unveiled

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has produced a new publication, “Reducing Runway Excursions in Business Aviation: A high-level guide on mitigating the risks.”

The 25-page document examines many of the psychological and physical factors that cause excursions on takeoffs and landings and explains how to address them in training programs and safety management systems.

While specifically targeted to business aviation pilots, the free guide has a lot of useful information for all general aviation pilots.

Runway excursions are the leading cause of accidents in business aviation. According to the Flight Safety Foundation, business jet operations experienced 79 runway excursions from 2017 to 2022, accounting for nearly 41% of business jet accidents during that period. Six of the excursions were fatal, resulting in 18 total deaths.

“The Runway Excursion Guide is intended to raise awareness about a significant challenge facing the business aviation industry,” said Noah Yarborough, NBAA manager of flight operations. “Written in plain English, the document contains a series of practical steps that flight crews and operators can take to improve airport safety in a pro-active manner. The guide is also designed to be a reference for a number of factors to consider, along with links to more in-depth reading from industry resources that have spent considerable time studying the causes of, and possible solutions, to runway excursions.”

NBAA is also hosting a free webinar at 1 p.m. (ET) Nov. 28, 2023, “Elevating Runway and Surface Safety in Business Aviation.” Experts from NBAA, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take part in the event, which will offer perspectives on how to bring the best runway and surface safety practices to the flight deck, according to NBAA officials.

You can register for the free webinar here.

You can download the free guide here.