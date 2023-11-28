General Aviation News

ATP Oral Exam Guide updated

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has updated its ATP Oral Exam Guide.

Arranged in a question-and-answer format, the guide lists the questions most likely to be asked by evaluators during the practical exam and provides “succinct, ready responses,” according to ASA officials.

FAA references are provided throughout for further study, officials added.

The updated sixth edition aligns with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS), with new or expanded information focused on the operation of systems, landing and takeoff performance, weight and balance, advancing technology in weather products, stall prevention, and the Pilot Records Database (Part 111), ASA officials noted.

Priced at $19.95, the guide is available in softcover and as an eBook.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com

