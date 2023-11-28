Save the dates for AirVenture

The Experimental Aircraft Association has confirmed the dates for the next four EAA AirVenture Oshkosh conventions at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

They are:

2024: July 22-28

2025: July 21-27

2026: July 20-26

2027: July 26-Aug. 1

“As the aviation community looks at EAA AirVenture as one of its highlights each year, we wanted to announce the dates for the next several years so people can plan for their trips to Oshkosh,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We also realize that AirVenture’s dates affect the scheduling of many other aviation events, as well as other activities in Wisconsin, so it’s important to have these dates finalized.”

For more information: EAA.org