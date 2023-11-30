Pictures of the Day: SeaReys fly around Devil’s Island

Photo by Janet Roberts

Hal Roberts submitted these photos and note: “A long anticipated trip finally happened with weather cooperating. Tom Platner with wife Janet and Wes Tanaka and I with my wife Joan had hoped to fly to Madeline Island in Wisconsin for a weekend stay in early September 2023. To land on Lake Superior water requires an unusually low wind day but we were lucky! After landing at the Beach Club beach in La Pointe on Madeline Island we had lunch then took off for a tour around the Apostle Islands. One of the most picturesque of the Apostles is Devil’s Island with a lighthouse that looks like a rocket ship. Flying formation with three SeaReys around the Apostles was surrealistic.”

Photo by Janet Platner

Hal also posted a video of the Devil’s Island flight:

