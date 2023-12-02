General Aviation News

UCA Aviation Academy ready to take flight at KCXW

The University of Central Arkansas, in partnership with the city of Conway, Arkansas, and Conway Regional Airport (KCXW), will open the new UCA Aviation Academy in the spring of 2024.

The private pilot and commercial aviation training programs will be operated by the UCA Division of Outreach and Community Engagement and conducted in partnership with Central Flying Service of Little Rock.

Students will begin ground school in March 2024, followed by flight training in a fleet of Tecnam airplanes with glass cockpits, according to university officials.

Enrollment will be open to anyone 17 years of age or older regardless of university student status. Grants and aid will be available, with military and veterans able to utilize GI Bill or military tuition assistance for the Part 141 program.

“The flexibility of this academy allows students to first pursue their workforce training needs if that is their main goal, but also provides them a path to continue or pursue other degree options with the university if desired,” said UCA President Houston Davis. “Many students may prioritize securing their commercial pilot certificate to immediately work in the industry while other students will choose to attend UCA for another degree but also want to do their pilot training while in college. This innovative program is a win for the students, the industry, the city, the state, and the university.”

For more information: UCA.edu/Aviation

