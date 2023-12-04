Colorado community college to open A&P school in 2026

LOVELAND, Colorado — Aims Community College is set to open a new Aircraft Maintenance Training Center along with the launch of an Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic (A&P) degree program in January 2026.

At its November 2023 meeting, the Aims Community College Board of Trustees approved creating the A&P degree program, along with setting aside $21.8 million for the new facility. The 37,000-square-foot facility will include classrooms, labs, and hangars for students to work on aircraft.

The Aims Aircraft Maintenance Training Center will be a part of the Discovery Air Aviation Campus at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL), built by The Water Valley Company. The multi-phased development began in 2020. The training center will be the second facility completed in the five-hangar development.

The new training center will enhance the existing Aims Flight Training Center, also located at KFNL, college officials said.

The new Aircraft Maintenance Training Center will be the home to a new program offered by Aims, a two-year associate degree program for airframe and powerplant mechanics.

In addition to the degree, students must pass FAA tests to begin work in the industry. While the FAA offers separate certifications for bodywork (airframe mechanics or “A”) and engine work (powerplant mechanics or “P”), employers prefer to hire mechanics who have both Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) ratings, college officials noted.

Aims is working on approval from the FAA to be a Part 147 aviation maintenance technician school, officials added.

“There aren’t many other opportunities like this in Colorado,” said Aims Director of Aviation Eric Himler. “We’re excited to offer not only new facilities and new equipment for the students, but also a competitive two-year program for tuition fees.”

The Aims Aviation Department currently offers programs in pilot flight training, unmanned UAS drone piloting, and air traffic control. With the addition of an aircraft maintenance program, Aims will make all the main components within the aviation industry available, he said.

“All of those programs are complementary,” he added.

Prospective students will be able to apply to the new airframe and powerplant mechanics degree program in mid-2025.

For more information: Aims.edu