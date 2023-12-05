NASA launches its first on-demand streaming service

Just launched is NASA+, the agency’s no cost, ad-free streaming service featuring live coverage and original video series.

No subscription is required to access the agency’s content, which includes original video series, live launch coverage, content for kids, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news as NASA “continues to improve life on Earth through innovation, exploration, and discovery,” agency officials said.

While much of the content is space-related, many of NASA’s efforts benefit general aviation, such as research into propulsion, noise and emissions improvements, new flight deck displays to improve safety, advanced metals and composites for general aviation applications, and aerodynamic improvements to increase speed, capacity, and fuel efficiency.

The new on-demand streaming service is available to download on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as streaming media players Roku and Apple TV.

Users also may stream online at Plus.NASA.gov.

NASA+ content includes:

A documentary series following each image from the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as a second series highlighting the world’s most powerful space telescope from lab to launch

Animated children shows about the planets, mysteries of the universe, and intergalactic worlds

A series that takes viewers behind-the-scenes as a group of scientists work to return America’s first asteroid sample

Ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos set to a spaced-out soundtrack

Spanish-language content, including a series highlighting Hispanic and Latino NASA employees, climate content for kids, and more

NASA+ also will stream live event coverage, where people everywhere can watch in real-time as the agency launches science experiments and astronauts to space, and ultimately, the first woman and person of color to the Moon.

The Universe at Your Fingertips

Along with the new streaming service, NASA also has updated its app, which has been downloaded more than 30 million times.

Updates include:

Full access to on-demand streaming with NASA+

International Space Station sightings and notifications that allows users to watch it pass overhead

The ability to rate photos and explore and share the highest rated ones

Augmented reality that allows users to view, rotate, and enlarge 3D models of NASA rockets, spacecraft, and rovers

Learn more about the free app at NASA.gov.