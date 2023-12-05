New name for AeroShell Aerobatic Team

Team lead Mark Henley, right wing Bryan Regan, left wing Steve Gustafson, and slot pilot Jimmy Fordham in their new TITAN Aerobatic Team uniforms.

One of the most popular air show acts has a new name: TITAN Aerobatic Team.

Founded in 1984 by Alan Henley and Steve Gustafson as the North American Aerobatic Team (NAAT), the air show act has been known as the AeroShell Aerobatic Team since 2001.

The four pilots fly World War II-era North American AT-6 Texans.

“Having our brand associated with this team is a perfect match,” said Buddy Stallings, chairman of TITAN Aviation Fuels. “These ‘gentlemen pilots’ represent all the qualities we want to promote at TITAN — precision operations, a high-quality product, professional service, and extraordinary work ethic. We’re thrilled to be flying with them!”

“We’ve known Buddy and the TITAN company for many years. We are excited about our new relationship and are looking forward to representing all the great folks that make this company such a quality organization across America,” said Mark Henley, who has been flying with the team since 1997, and assumed the lead position after his twin brother Alan Henley was injured in a non-aviation accident in 2008.

“We have been so blessed to be in this business for so long,” added Gustafson. “Alan and I began this team with a simple idea at an air show, and it has just grown over the years with the help of some amazing sponsors and our loyal fans. It’s truly incredible, and we are very humbled and grateful to be doing what we love.”

The change is a significant milestone in the team’s history, as AeroShell was its title sponsor for over two decades, team officials said.

“AeroShell has been a wonderful sponsor and absolutely awesome to work with all these years,” Gustafson said. “We have nothing but great things to say about their support, their products, and all the good people that represent them around the world. It’s been a wonderful relationship, and I’m proud to say we’re parting on good terms.”

The TITAN Aerobatic Team will begin flying in March 2024 with new paint schemes, uniforms, and promotional materials.

Henley says that while the look is new, the team will deliver “the exciting, dynamic performance fans have known and loved.”

“We just do what we do and try to give the fans and show promoters a great experience with a great show,” he says. “We love it, and it’s very special to be able to open a new chapter even after all this time.”

For more information: NAAT.net, TITANFuels.aero