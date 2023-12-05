Sullenberger Aviation Museum launches Flight Path fundraising campaign



CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The Sullenberger Aviation Museum has launched its “Flight Path” fundraising campaign.

Commemorative bricks are available for purchase in two sizes, a 4 inch x 8 inch rectangle for $250 or an 8 inch x 8 inch square brick for $500.

“After years of tireless behind-the-scenes work from a diverse set of partners and stakeholders who believe in our museum and its mission to elevate the next generation, we feel privileged to now be able to extend that same opportunity of support to our spirited champions near and far,” said Sullenberger Aviation Museum President Stephen Saucier. “This museum tells the stories of everyday people who have done extraordinary things to build aviation’s future, and we see this campaign as an opportunity for our fierce advocates to help us do the same.”

The “Flight Path” campaign follows the museum’s “Lift Off“ Campaign, which reached its $31 million goal in the spring of 2023.

Significant gifts included a $5 million commitment from Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s Cannon Fund to develop an airport site for the museum’s future facilities, a $1.5 million gift from Honeywell, and a $1 million contribution from Bank of America to name and sponsor the Miracle on the Hudson exhibit featuring the Flight 1549 Airbus A320, as the bank had nearly two dozen employees aboard that flight.

Additionally, the State of North Carolina allocated $10 million for the project, while Mecklenburg County pledged $3 million and the City of Charlotte pledged $2 million.

Ric Elias, a Flight 1549 survivor and CEO of Red Ventures, donated $1 million alongside $500,000 from Red Ventures’ Lonely Planet as a way to honor the museum’s namesake, Capt. C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger, who landed the now-famed aircraft in the Hudson River.

The passengers of Flight 1549 have also collectively started the Flight 1549 Campaign, a separate funding initiative dedicated to preserving the aircraft and funding the corresponding materials and collection for years to come.

For more information: SullenbergerAviation.org