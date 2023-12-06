Thinking about giving someone a drone for the holidays?

If so, the FAA wants to make sure that you — and the person who gets the drone — know how to fly it safely.

That why it is launching its 12 Days of Drones safety campaign to educate people about the rules, regulations, and best practices of operating a drone.

The campaign will run each weekday from Dec. 7-22, 2023, with each day dedicated to a specific safety topic.

Day 1 (Dec. 7): The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST)

Day 2 (Dec. 8): Register and mark your drone

Day 3 (Dec. 11): Remote ID

Day 4 (Dec. 12): Become a certificated remote pilot

Day 5 (Dec. 13): Where can I fly

Day 6 (Dec. 14): Airspace authorizations — LAANC

Day 7 (Dec. 15): “Weather” or not to fly

Day 8 (Dec. 18): Flying at night

Day 9 (Dec. 19): Drones for everyone

Day 10 (Dec. 20): Flying over people

Day 11 (Dec. 21): Drones and careers

Day 12 (Dec. 22): Drones for good

All of the campaign’s safety messages will be posted on the FAA’s DroneZone Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The FAA also released a new video reminding everyone of the rules and regulations that drone pilots must follow: