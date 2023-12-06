General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

12 Days of Drones

By · · Leave a Comment

Thinking about giving someone a drone for the holidays?

If so, the FAA wants to make sure that you — and the person who gets the drone — know how to fly it safely.

That why it is launching its 12 Days of Drones safety campaign to educate people about the rules, regulations, and best practices of operating a drone.

The campaign will run each weekday from Dec. 7-22, 2023, with each day dedicated to a specific safety topic.

  • Day 1 (Dec. 7): The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST)
  • Day 2 (Dec. 8): Register and mark your drone
  • Day 3 (Dec. 11): Remote ID
  • Day 4 (Dec. 12): Become a certificated remote pilot
  • Day 5 (Dec. 13): Where can I fly
  • Day 6 (Dec. 14): Airspace authorizations — LAANC
  • Day 7 (Dec. 15): “Weather” or not to fly
  • Day 8 (Dec. 18): Flying at night
  • Day 9 (Dec. 19): Drones for everyone
  • Day 10 (Dec. 20): Flying over people
  • Day 11 (Dec. 21): Drones and careers
  • Day 12 (Dec. 22): Drones for good

All of the campaign’s safety messages will be posted on the FAA’s DroneZone Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The FAA also released a new video reminding everyone of the rules and regulations that drone pilots must follow:

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.