A new exhibit, “Flying Home for the Holidays,” opens Dec. 15, 2023, at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire.

The exhibit, which will run through Jan. 14, 2024, is designed to provide a taste of life on the home front during World War II, according to museum officials.

The display of posters and uniforms, organized in cooperation with the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro and the Manchester Historic Association, features a selection of vintage posters from the World War II era, as well as period uniforms from the U.S. Army Air Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

The posters tell the story of a nation at war, with many carrying seasonal themes to urge citizens to sacrifice in their daily lives or to purchase war bonds to aid the Allied effort, museum officials noted. The uniforms are what might have been seen in towns and cities worn by the few military personnel fortunate enough to be home during the holidays while war was being waged across the globe.

The exhibit will also include holiday trees decorated with more than 1,000 aviation-related toys or models, a special exhibit of vintage Barbie dolls, and a selection of “hands-on” toys for young children to play with during their visit.

Flying Home for the Holidays is included in the museum’s regular ticket price of $10 for age 13 and over; $5 for seniors 65 and up, veterans, and students age 6-12; and free admission to children 5 and under.

For more information: 603 669-4820 or AviationMuseumOfNH.org