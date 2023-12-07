Epic turboprop receives FIKI certification

The FAA has granted Flight Into Known Icing (FIKI) certification for the Epic Aircraft E1000 GX turboprop.

“This certification process is one of the most challenging,” said Doug King, CEO of Epic Aircraft. “We began testing several years ago, flying the E1000 GX in all of the FAA-specified natural icing conditions.”

“This FAA certification establishes that the E1000 GX can withstand known icing conditions in a real-world operating environment with minimal changes required of the airplane,” he added.

The first test flight began with artificial ice shapes which were 3D printed at the Epic factory in Bend, Oregon. Since that time, more than 450 flight hours on three test aircraft have been recorded, many of which were conducted in natural icing conditions in several locations in the United States.

Epic Aircraft also performed extensive tests with the E1000 GX in normal operation and ice protection system failure conditions in icing tunnels and with artificial ice shapes to simulate ice build-up attached to the airfoils.

More than 18 different icing configurations in two different icing wind tunnels were executed, for a total of 280 hours of icing wind tunnel test, company officials report.

The E1000 GX’s de-icing system includes an optical ice detector, de-ice boots on the wings, horizontal stabilizer leading edges, engine inlet, as well as bleed air heated windshield and electrically heated propeller, air data probes, and AOA sensors.

“Beginning with our first aircraft delivery in 2024, the E1000 GX will incorporate the minimal changes required for FIKI. Previously delivered certified airplanes, including the E1000, will require modifications and will be retrofitted at our factory service center in Bend, Oregon,” said King. “Our goal is to have the existing fleet completed no later than early 2025.”