The FAA will host a webinar titled “Understanding the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification” on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The webinar will focus on the maintenance of Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) and “how the proposed changes to the LSA regulations may affect the operations and maintenance of these aircraft,” FAA officials noted.

You can register for the free webinar here.