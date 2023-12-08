SUN ‘n FUN plans opening day concert

LAKELAND, Florida — An opening day concert will celebrate the 50th anniversary of SUN ‘n FUN, with country music stars Trace Adkins and Sara Evans performing at 6 p.m. April 9, 2024.

The concert will be held on the Warbird Ramp on the SUN ‘n FUN campus, which is at Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL).

The concert is included with the daily admission to SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo at $45 per person.

Tickets for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo are now available online. The show runs from April 9-14, 2024.

From its beginning as a small fly-in in 1974, SUN ‘n FUN has grown into a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that supports dozens of year-round events, including the Aerospace Expo. Proceeds from these events are the primary source of funding for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), which has emerged as a nationally recognized leader in STEM-related and aerospace education through its various learning centers, outreach programs, scholarships, and summer camps aimed at creating the next generation of aerospace professionals.