Fort Worth FBO collects Toys for Tots

For the 10th year, American Aero FTW, an FBO at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport in Texas, is collecting toys and donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Over the years, the FBO has collected more than 4,000 bikes and gifts as well as $30,000 in financial contributions for Toys for Tots, according to FBO officials.

So far this year, the FBO has collected 111 bikes and several hundred toys for the annual effort, company officials report.

“It is always exciting to see the toys and gifts pile up each year and know that we are helping to put smiles on the faces of children on Christmas morning,” said Angela Thurmond, general manager of American Aero. “Our aviation community is extraordinarily generous and their gifts will mean area families don’t have to make a choice between buying toys for their children or putting food on the table this holiday season.”

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off a new, unwrapped toy in the Toys for Tots drop box in the American Aero lobby or write a check to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and deliver it to an American Aero customer service team member. Collections will be accepted at the FBO through Dec. 15, 2023. American Aero FTW is located at 251 American Concourse, Fort Worth, Texas 76106.