Picture of the Day: General aviation in Europe

Simon Paul submitted this photo and note: “General Aviation in Europe is far from dead. A gradual shift can be observed from single-engine piston certified aircraft to experimental and micro light aircraft. This picture shows Van’s RV-9 PH-SCP being rolled out of the hangar at Zwartberg Airport in Genk, Belgium, with a Bell 47 in the grass, having just arrived from a local joy flight.”

