More than 100,000 NASA reports expected to be filed in 2023

2023 has been “a banner year” for NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS), according to officials.

“ASRS’s business of collecting, analyzing, and disseminating all kinds of aviation safety data has approached pre-pandemic levels and continues to grow,” officials reported in a year-end round-up of the Callback newsletter.

They report more than 100,000 reports — commonly referred to as NASA Reports — will be filed this year, a 52% increase over 2020 levels.

“One benchmark of ASRS success is the number of alert notices that ASRS generates to provide critical safety information to responsible parties. At present pace, this number will approach 243 in 2023 and will best 2020’s yield by 52% as well,” officials noted.

To learn more about the ASRS program, go to ASRS.arc.NASA.gov.