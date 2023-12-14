Celebrating the anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight

MANTEO, North Carolina — On Dec. 17, 2023, the 120th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight will be celebrated at the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

As part of the celebrations, which begin at 9 a.m., the First Flight Society will induct Walter and Olive Ann Beech. Walter Beech (1891-1950) was a military pilot during World War I, and later became one of the early leaders of the growing airplane industry. Walter and his wife, Olive Ann (1903-1993) founded the Beech Aircraft Company in 1932 and created a legacy of aircraft known for safety and dependability.

Olive Ann Beech, often called the “First Lady of Aviation,” was the first woman to lead a major aircraft company and was responsible for Beech Aircraft becoming one of the most successful airplane companies in the world.

As a special part of the celebration, classic Beech aircraft will be on display during the event.

A portrait of the Beeches also will be unveiled. The portrait will be available to view in the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitor center until next year’s anniversary event.

A wreath laying ceremony by descendants of the witnesses of the first flight is scheduled to occur after the unveiling of the portrait of Walter and Olive Ann Beech.

Ranger-led educational programs are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to attend these free programs and participate in the park’s free Junior Ranger program. The park will remain open until 5 p.m. Park entrance fees are waived on this special day, according to officials.

Can’t make it to Kill Devil Hills? Outer Banks Forever plans to livestream the entire event for those who cannot attend the event on Dec. 17.