Sherwin-Williams introduces single stage topcoat for GA airplanes

Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings has introduced the 858 Series SKYscapes Single Stage Topcoat, a single-stage system for the exterior and interior surfaces of general aviation aircraft.

The polyester/urethane hybrid topcoat can be applied as an overall topcoat or used as stripes, delivering a colorful finish in multiple gloss levels, including an option to clearcoat, according to company officials

The new 858 Series SKYscapes offers a variety of application benefits. With one mixing bank system, customers can mix a basecoat-clearcoat or single-stage color using a 3:1:2 mix ratio. Four reducer options — slow, medium, fast, and repair — are available to accommodate a variety of spraying conditions and climate considerations.

It also offers a 72-hour non-sand recoat time and pot life of up to four hours. Additionally, the quick-drying formula allows for multiple color livery applications per day and requires no baking — the product dries at ambient temperatures, company officials noted.

For more information: Aerospace.Sherwin.com or 888-888-5593