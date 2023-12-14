General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Sherwin-Williams introduces single stage topcoat for GA airplanes

By · · Leave a Comment

Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings has introduced the 858 Series SKYscapes Single Stage Topcoat, a single-stage system for the exterior and interior surfaces of general aviation aircraft.

The polyester/urethane hybrid topcoat can be applied as an overall topcoat or used as stripes, delivering a colorful finish in multiple gloss levels, including an option to clearcoat, according to company officials

The new 858 Series SKYscapes offers a variety of application benefits. With one mixing bank system, customers can mix a basecoat-clearcoat or single-stage color using a 3:1:2 mix ratio. Four reducer options — slow, medium, fast, and repair — are available to accommodate a variety of spraying conditions and climate considerations.

It also offers a 72-hour non-sand recoat time and pot life of up to four hours. Additionally, the quick-drying formula allows for multiple color livery applications per day and requires no baking — the product dries at ambient temperatures, company officials noted.

For more information: Aerospace.Sherwin.com or 888-888-5593

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.