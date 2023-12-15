General Aviation News

Cessna seat roller kits receive FAA nod

Affordable Aviation has introduced FAA/PMA approved Cessna Seat Roller Kits.

Seat Kit-1 is for use on all Cessna fully articulating seats, with two crank handles, while Seat Kit-2 for use on all Cessna standard or vertically adjustable seats, with one or no crank handles.

The nylon rollers are made from Nylatron, which offers greater wear resistance, high mechanical strength, lower surface friction, stiffness, hardness, and greater rigidity, which adds up to “a superior and durable long service life roller,” company officials noted.

The wear washers are made from an acetyl plastic, while the steel bushing is made from moly chrome steel with a clear zinc plating finish for corrosion resistance, officials added.

Each kit is priced at $129.95.

For more information: Affordable-Aviation.com

