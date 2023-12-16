General Aviation News

Sheltair expanding hangars at KISM

Sheltair has begun construction to expand its existing hangar facilities at Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) in Florida.

Since 2001, Sheltair has built 115,973 total square feet consisting of 86 individual hangars at the airport.

The family-owned aviation company is responding to the increasing need for additional aircraft storage at KISM by starting the construction of its Phase IV development, company officials noted. The multi-million-dollar project, which spans 2.7 acres, will see the construction of three additional hangars that will include nine oversized T-hangars providing a total of 17,622 square feet of space, as well as 10 box hangars measuring 50 feet x 50 feet, with a combined square footage of 25,000.

These new hangars will be large enough to accommodate most single and light twin aircraft, officials added.

Construction on the hangars is scheduled to be completed by early summer of 2024.

