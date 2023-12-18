100th TBM 960 delivered

Daher has delivered its 100th TBM 960, which was sold to a California businessman who is stepping up from a piston-engine airplane to the turboprop-powered TBM aircraft family.

The milestone TBM 960 was purchased by Kevin Kaseff, president of Titan Real Estate Investment Group, a private commercial real estate investment firm. Kaseff bought his TBM 960 through Camarillo, California-based Avex Aviation, which is Daher’s authorized TBM distributor for the Southwestern United States.

“My home base is near Santa Maria on California’s Central Coast, which has very limited commercial airline service, so having a personal airplane is extremely valuable as I continue to develop my business,” Kaseff explained. “When I decided to upgrade from a piston-engine airplane to a high-performance aircraft, I searched the market and found that the TBM 960 was the best choice for me.”

Launched in April 2022, the TBM 960 is the fifth evolution in the TBM 900 series, according to Daher officials.

“We are particularly proud that the 100th TBM 960 has been received by a newcomer to the TBM community,” said Nicolas Chabbert, senior vice president of Daher’s Aircraft Division.

The TBM 960 features the PT6E-66XT turboprop engine purpose-built by Pratt & Whitney Canada for this aircraft and Hartzell Propeller’s five-blade composite propeller with the Raptor lightweight hub.