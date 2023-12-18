New Flight Gear Survival Tool from Sporty’s

Just introduced is Sporty’s Flight Gear Survival Tool, a 13-in-1 aviation multitool.

“Sporty’s Flight Gear Survival Tool is a portable toolbox that is a great addition to any flight bag,” says Sporty’s Director of Aviation Products Doug Ranly. “It’s useful during preflight, owner-performed maintenance, or in an emergency.”

Sporty’s Flight Gear Survival Tool features:

Axe blade

Wire cutter

Flat pliers

Regular pliers

Hammer

Knife blade

Hex key

Phillips screwdriver

Saw

File

Bottle opener

Serrated blade

Medium slotted screwdriver

The tool, priced at $29.95, measures 6.3 inches x 3.5 inches and weighs one pound. It includes a carrying case and rubberized sheath to cover the axe blade.

For more information: Sportys.com