The 12 Planes of Christmas

Each winter, the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) holds a fundraiser to help highlight aircraft in its fleet needing funds for restoration, maintenance, or repair projects.

Pilots can pick their favorite aircraft among the 12 and donate exclusively to that project or donate directly to the organization’s Restoration Grant Fund, a dollar-for-dollar match program created to help aircraft projects with the most need get back into the air faster, CAF officials explain.

As of Dec. 14, 2023, $150,316 had been raised, surpassing this year’s goal of $150,000.

This year’s 12 aircraft are:

OY-1 F4U Pocket Edition (N1156V) C-60 “Goodtime Gal” (N60JT) Bell 47 “Bayou Belle” (N55ZD) N2S “Rosie Stearman” (N5032) B-24 “Diamond Lil” (N24927) Fairchild PT-23 (N62476) Spitfire Mk XIV (N749DP) R4D “Ready 4 Duty” (N151ZE) SNJ-4 (N224X) SB2C Helldiver (N92879) L-5 “Ramblin’ Rebel” (N9315H) YO-55 Ercoupe (N2940H)

You can “vote” for your favorite plane by making a donation here.

Don’t want to donate online? Call 877-767-7175, ext. 105, or mail a check to CAF Headquarters, P.O. Box 764769, Dallas, Texas, 75376.

For more information: CommemorativeAirForce.org