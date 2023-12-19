General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

60 years and counting…

By · · Leave a Comment

Pratt & Whitney recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of its PT6 engine family, which has amassed more than 500 million hours on a broad variety of aircraft missions in every region around the world.

Since Dec. 12, 1963, more than 64,000 PT6 engines have been delivered to power nearly 21,000 aircraft, company officials report.

The engines power a variety of missions, including:

Firefighting: PT6-powered, single-engine firefighting aircraft help extinguish forest fires around the world at a time when the number and intensity of wildfires is increasing globally.

Agricultural application (Ag): When the PT6 engine team began designing engines for this market, it boosted productivity by 60% over the piston engines it replaced, company officials noted. Since then, eight PT6A engine models have been designed for ag aviation.

Emergency Medical Services: The PT6 engine powers both fixed-wing aircraft or helicopters used by emergency medical services organizations.

Humanitarian Missions: PT6-powered aircraft carry humanitarian aid all over the world, from remote villages using a dirt runway to rural communities.

Pilot Training: PT6-powered trainer aircraft have been used for more than four decades to train future pilots.

The company continues improving the engine, company officials noted. For instance, the recently launched PT6 E-Series is the first engine in general aviation to feature a dual-channel integrated electronic propeller and engine control system, company officials added.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.