Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum contender for top new museum

ATCHISON, Kansas — The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is in the final stretch of online voting as one of 16 new museums across the United States nominated for the “Best New Museum” by USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

Voting is live online until noon on Dec. 25, 2023.

“With thousands of Amelia Earhart fans and admirers casting their vote for us — every day — until Christmas Day — we think the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum can soar to the top spot,” said Mindi Love Pendergraft, the museum’s executive director.

Celebrating Earhart’s aviation legacy in the aviator’s Atchison, Kansas, hometown, the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is the only museum in the Midwest among the 16 new museums nominated across United States. Other nominated museums include The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas; the Museum of Broadway in New York; the Gettysburg Beyond Battle Museum in Gettsyburg, Pennsylvania; the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, New York; and The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside, California.

The centerpiece of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, which opened in April 2023, is “Muriel,” the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E. Named after Earhart’s younger sister, “Muriel” is identical to the plane Earhart flew on her final flight around the world.

Vote here for the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.