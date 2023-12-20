CubCrafters public offer closes at end of year

A CubCrafters Carbon Cub departs a backcountry airstrip in Idaho. (Photo by CubCrafters)

CubCrafters officials are reporting that the company’s Regulation A+ public offering will close Dec. 31, 2023.

In July of 2022, after 42 years of private ownership, CubCrafters launched its public offering, initially selling common stock in the company at a price of $5 per share.

In May, the share price rose to $5.45.

Company officials noted several key milestones in 2023, including: