uAvionix updates AV-30-E software for experimental aircraft

uAvionix has released AV-30-E software version 2.4.1, which is now available to experimental aircraft owners for free.

One of the primary features of the update is support for the AV-APA (Analog Port Adapter), an accessory that connects the AV-30 to legacy installed autopilots, company officials noted.

Use of the AV-30 and AV-APA allows aircraft owners to replace their old vacuum-driven directional gyros with the multifunction AV-30 digital display and gain advanced GPS navigation modes, company officials said.

According to company officials, other enhancements include:

  • Support for the new AV-APA, an AV-30 accessory, which offers more robust heading control, improved navigation accuracy, and improved interfaces for flight plans
  • Improved attitude calculations and performance
  • Streamlined transponder control interface and display panel options
  • Increased safety measures, including additional carbon monoxide safety warnings and expanded density altitude capabilities.

AV-30-E Software Version 2.4.1 is now available free of charge to all experimental aircraft owners at uAvionix.com. The update process details, including installation, post-installation calibration, and check-out procedures, are included in Service Bulletin 2.4.1. A Pilot’s Guide and Quick Reference Guide are also available.

The AV-APA is now available for pre-order for experimental aircraft, with shipments set to begin in January 2024. Supported legacy autopilots will initially include the S-TEC System 20, 30, 40, and 50. Additional legacy autopilot models are expected in the future, company officials said.

Sales for certified aircraft will follow the completion of FAA certification efforts, officials added.

