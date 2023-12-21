CAP expands fleet

Textron Aviation and Civil Air Patrol officials with CAP’s newest aircraft. (Photo by Textron Aviation)



The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) expanded its fleet in December 2023 with the delivery of four Cessna Skyhawk aircraft, one Cessna Skylane, and one Cessna Turbo Stationair HD aircraft. The new aircraft will join a fleet of nearly 550 Cessna aircraft currently owned and operated by CAP.

In September 2023, Textron Aviation was awarded a contract by CAP for the further acquisition of 15 Cessna piston engine aircraft.

“From search and rescue, to disaster relief and homeland security, the missions CAP undertakes daily are as broad as their footprint across the U.S. We are honored that Cessna aircraft continue to be the organization’s platform of choice for these crucial operations,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Missions Sales.

As the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, CAP performs missions for government agencies, and as a non-profit organization it also serves states and communities. In 2022, CAP flew more than 100,000 hours and saved 151 lives, conducting Air Force-assigned missions as well as support for states and communities. CAP is the world’s largest Cessna piston aircraft operator.