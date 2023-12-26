Picture of the Day: Hold that Tiger

Gord McNulty submitted this photo and note: “Vintage aircraft like this World War II-era de Havilland D.H. 82 Tiger Moth trainer drew aviation fans to Guelph Airpark in southern Ontario, Canada, for the annual Tiger Boys open house and fly-in, held on a beautiful September 2023 day. The Tiger Moth was designed in 1931 as a primary trainer for the Royal Air Force. It was one of several training aircraft that made an enormous contribution to the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. An estimated 7,800 Tiger Moths were built for the RAF and other Allied air forces. Of these, 1,550 were manufactured in Canada. Various Canadian modifications for RCAF service included a jettisonable cockpit canopy, cockpit heating, wheel brakes, a tailwheel, and a more powerful engine. Tiger Moths have remained a popular type with people with a nostalgic interest in the biplane and continue to be collectors items in the aviation community.”

