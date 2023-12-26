Video: The dangers of helicopter wake turbulence

A new video from the FAA looks at how helicopters can generate wake turbulence as hazardous as fixed-wing aircraft. You should avoid operating aircraft within three rotor diameters of any helicopter in a slow hover taxi or stationary hover and use caution when operating behind or crossing the path of a landing and departing helicopter. Watch the video for even more tips.
